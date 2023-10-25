Business Break
Two-day Road closure on Lee Road 243 in Smiths Station(Source: Lee County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office warned drivers of a closure that is expected to last two days in Smiths Station.

Lee Road 243 will be closed from Lee Road 416 to Lee Road 2158.

The closure started Oct. 25 at 7 a.m., and there will be a storm drain repair.

Officials say it can take up to 48 hours, and they will update the public.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

