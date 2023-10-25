Two men arrested after exchanging gun fire in Auburn apartment complex

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Two men are behind bars for several felony warrants connected to an incident at a residential apartment complex, Auburn police say.

According to Auburn law enforcement, 19-year-old Jaquavious Shakur Smith and 23-year-old Christian Jayshawn Jennings were arrested regarding shots being fired in a complex located in the 4300 block of Golf Club Drive.

Police say numerous residents from the apartments reported that two armed people got into an altercation that eventually led to the exchange of gunfire between both parties.

Responding officers identified the suspects as Smith and Jennings and took them into custody shortly after. Multiple residents reported property damage caused by the gunshots. However, no one was injured.

During the investigation, it was discovered both men had firearms that were reported stolen. Smith and Jennings were arrested for the following crimes:

Smith

Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle

Two counts of discharging a firearm into an unoccupied dwelling

Second-degree receiving stolen property

Attempting to elude a police officer

Jennings

Discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle

Second-degree receiving stolen property

Attempting to elude a police officer

Both suspects were taken to the Lee County Jail. Smith was given a $63,000 bond, while Jennings is held on a $56,000 bond.

