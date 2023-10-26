Business Break
Carlee Russell trial set to begin March 18

By WBRC Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A date has been set for when Carlee Russell’s jury trial will begin.

Russell’s trial will begin March 18, 2024.

Russell is charged with two Class A misdemeanors for false reporting to law enforcement and falsely reporting an incident. Earlier this month, she appeared at a pretrial hearing in Hoover Municipal Court Wednesday, pleading not guilty to both counts.

Municipal Judge Brad Bishop said he believed if prosecutors put on evidence during the hearing, it would be enough to convict her, and found her guilty of both counts.

Russell’s attorneys are now appealing this case to circuit court.

Prosecutors have asked Russell to serve a year in jail and pay over $17,000 in restitution.

The Alabama legislature is also working on a bill that would create harsher penalties for someone who files a false police report and creates a lot of panic and fear.

That bill should be introduced when the next legislative session begins in February 2024.

