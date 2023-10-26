Chambers County citizens protest over new high school site

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The plan to combine two Chambers County high schools into one continues to stir emotion and controversy.

Last month, the U.S. District Court ruled the Chambers County Board of Education could move forward with its plan to build the new high school in Valley. However, some residents are protesting the merge and the actions of the school board.

The Lafayette Teachers Against Displacement - or LTAD - sat in on the Chambers County School Board meeting to continue their effort to bring attention to what they say are specific instances of injustice.

The group’s main concern is that the site for the new high school in Valley is not equitable for everyone.

“No equity, no peace, no equity, no peace.”

Members of LTAD were at the Chambers County School Board Meeting Wednesday demonstrating their First Amendment rights.

“It’s a call to action to say LTAD is not just here for Lafayette but here to advocate for Valley as well,” said Tytianna Smith, Lafayette native and Valley teacher. “We may not agree but we have a common enemy and that’s the Chamber’s County School District.”

Before protesting outside, the founder of the group and Valley teacher, Tytianna Smith, addressed the board - sharing instances of what LTAD calls retaliation by the board. They cite threats against teachers in Lafayette to make grade changes for certain students and they say a college mentorship program called Unite at the school was banned.

And they say the board refuses to meet with the Lafayette City Council to discuss a deal for the J.P. Powell building.

Smith believes the decision for the new school to be built in Valley is not fair to those in Lafayette - they want the school built in between both communities.

“Our students in the rural areas will suffer every morning they wake up and that’s not equity, that is not a resource... that is a burden,” said Smith.

The Smiths say it’s time for both Valley and Lafayette to come to the table and find better solutions.

‘We want to make sure that people know it’s time out to sit in silence...if you’re not going to provide us with equitable opportunities. We won’t allow you to operate in peace,” said Dr. Travis Smith.

The protesters were met with one counter-protester, Cambers County Assistant Superintendent David Owens who was off the clock. Protestors were eventually escorted out of the meeting by police.

Superintendent Chambley did not agree with their position but said that everyone has a right to speak before the board.

“It’s important that we’re allowed to speak and have our voices heard,” said Chambley.

Tytianna Smith says Lafayette Teachers Against Displacement will continue to protest at the next meeting which is November 15.

“I know people have their livelihood at stake, but what I’m saying is you can stand anyway and we will stand with you in Lafayette,” said Smith.

We asked Superintendent Chambley if there was a comment to make in reaction to the protest, but he did not comment.

