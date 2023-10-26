Columbus Health Department set to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Health Department and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office are set to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday.

The event will be held on Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Columbus Health Department building on Veterans Pkwy. Residents may drop off their unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications.

“We have a big job to reduce substance abuse in our communities, and this is one way everyone can be a part of the solution to accidental overdoses,” said Jessica Ricks, Opioid and Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator for the West Central Health District. “This is a community-wide effort to help prevent misuse of medications.” It’s dangerous and often tragic when unused drugs fall into the wrong hands. That’s why this is a perfect opportunity for many of us to clean out our medicine cabinets and turn in - safely and anonymously – large amounts of prescription drugs.

Before dropping off the medications, residents are asked to:

Locate all medications in your household and ensure that they are securely stored (all lids are tightly on bottles, away from the reach of children and pets, etc.)

Inventory the medications and identify which are unwanted and/or have expired dates; liquid medications should remain sealed in their original containers.

Label each of those identified medications with clear signage that indicates disposal, and bring them to the event.

