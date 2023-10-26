Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Columbus man sentenced to 10 years after pleading guilty to stolen firearm charge

A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl...
A Clark County, Mo., man will go to prison for 80 years for recording his rape of a young girl and baby boy.(WGEM)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - According to officials, 36-year-old Carlos Mathis was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison followed by three years supervised release by U.S. District Judge Clay Land today after he pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm on May 23. The defendant is not eligible for parole.

They say Mathis had a lengthy criminal history and led a state trooper on a high-speed chase while he was on several outstanding state warrants.

“The defendant, who was wanted on several outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest, acted recklessly, endangering himself and others when he fled an officer while in possession of a stolen gun,” said U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary. “The community’s protection is paramount; I want to thank the federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies for their ongoing efforts to improve the safety of all.”

According to court documents, at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2022, a Georgia Department of Public Safety officer attempted to pull over a vehicle traveling 112 mph on I-185 in Muscogee County.

Officials say the vehicle increased its speed, changed lanes, and exited the Manchester Expressway exit before crashing into the concrete median. Mathis then fled from the car into a wooded area and was quickly arrested.

They say a stolen loaded Sig Sauer 9mm pistol was found on the driver’s side floorboard. They also found a backpack containing three large bags of Marijuana.

The case was investigated by the Georgia Department of Public Safety, the Columbus Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the passengers, Shamonica Salter, who was riding in a 2021 Kia Forte, died from her...
Woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City
STILL UNTITLED: Road lines
Traffic delayed on I-185 southbound due to multiple-vehicle crash
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
Columbus police locate 10-year-old boy
Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
MCSO arrests two validated gang members on multiple drug and firearm charges
MCSO arrests two validated gang members on multiple drug and firearm charges

Latest News

Road Closed
Portion of 13th St in Phenix City set close due to sewer line repairs
(L-R) Richard Roberts, Mary Todd, Allen Todd, Zachary Shipman and Reggie Ray.
Happening now: Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects in court
Auburn Police
Auburn police investigating after fatal pedestrian-involved crash
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
EAMC Opelika, Lanier compete in pumpkin decorating contest