HearingLife Center gives local bus driver free hearing aids

By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - The HeraingLife Center in Auburn gave a local bus driver who has been a staple in the community free hearing aids for his community service.

Readie Engram is responsible for driving hundreds of kids to and from school every day, while also caring for his 5-year-old granddaughter he has taken in. He was losing his hearing and could not afford to replace his old hearing aids.

On October 26 at 2 p.m. he received free hearing aids from the HearingLife Center where he was able to hear clearly for the first time in years.

