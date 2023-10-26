Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Keep Columbus Beautiful kicks off annual shoe recycling campaign

By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful kicked off its 2023 shoe recycling campaign. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Shoe Us the Love”.

The purpose of the campaign is to divert shoes from the landfill and to repurpose them for developing countries in need.

The goal for this year’s campaign is to collect over 30,000 pairs of shoes starting in October and ending on December 31.

There are various drop-off sites throughout the city including the local fire stations.

For more information, contact Keep Columbus Beautiful at 706-225-4008.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the passengers, Shamonica Salter, who was riding in a 2021 Kia Forte, died from her...
Woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City
STILL UNTITLED: Road lines
Traffic delayed on I-185 southbound due to multiple-vehicle crash
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
Columbus police locate 10-year-old boy
Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
MCSO arrests two validated gang members on multiple drug and firearm charges
MCSO arrests two validated gang members on multiple drug and firearm charges

Latest News

New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Columbus Police Department set to host hiring event
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
EAMC Opelika, Lanier compete in pumpkin decorating contest
EAMC Opelika, Lanier compete in pumpkin decorating contest
LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley
The Columbus Convention and Trade Center is preparing to host its 32nd annual “Christmas Made...
Columbus Convention and Trade Center set to host ‘Christmas Made in the South’