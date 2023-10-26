Keep Columbus Beautiful kicks off annual shoe recycling campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Keep Columbus Beautiful kicked off its 2023 shoe recycling campaign. The theme for this year’s campaign is “Shoe Us the Love”.

The purpose of the campaign is to divert shoes from the landfill and to repurpose them for developing countries in need.

The goal for this year’s campaign is to collect over 30,000 pairs of shoes starting in October and ending on December 31.

There are various drop-off sites throughout the city including the local fire stations.

For more information, contact Keep Columbus Beautiful at 706-225-4008.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.