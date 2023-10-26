Kendrick High School hosts annual breast cancer awareness walk

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming to an end in a couple of days and advocates are working hard to get the word out about early detection and treatment.

Community members continue spreading the message with events, including at Kendrick High School. On Wednesday evening, Kendrick High School hosted their annual “Cherokees for a Cure” breast cancer awareness walk at their sporting complex track.

Students, employees, and alumni were asked to come out and participate. The invitation was also extended out to other local schools.

“We want our community members, our students, and faculty to know that early detection is key and we’re good for the cause.”

Kendrick High School has been hosting the event for four years now.

In order to have early detection, it’s important for women between ages 50 to 70 to have a mammogram every two years.

