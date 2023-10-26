Leonard Buildings and Truck Accessories hosts grand opening on Veterans Parkway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Leonard Buildings and Truck Accessories hosted it’s ribbon cutting and grand opening, which was two years in the making.

The grand opening included a food truck, door prizes, and a $500 gift card drawing.

The new business is located at 2215 Veterans Parkway in Columbus.

This is their 153rd store, coming to the Fountain City to help a community in need of truck accessories.

”We believe in the community we hire we staff from the community we coach we train we invest in the community cause we know that the hard working men and women of Columbus a product is going to work just as hard as them,” said Jeff Howell, the vice president.

Many came out to support the business including Mayor Skip Henderson and the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

