Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Leonard Buildings and Truck Accessories hosts grand opening on Veterans Parkway in Columbus

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Leonard Buildings and Truck Accessories hosted it’s ribbon cutting and grand opening, which was two years in the making.

The grand opening included a food truck, door prizes, and a $500 gift card drawing.

The new business is located at 2215 Veterans Parkway in Columbus.

This is their 153rd store, coming to the Fountain City to help a community in need of truck accessories.

”We believe in the community we hire we staff from the community we coach we train we invest in the community cause we know that the hard working men and women of Columbus a product is going to work just as hard as them,” said Jeff Howell, the vice president.

Many came out to support the business including Mayor Skip Henderson and the Columbus Chamber of Commerce.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the passengers, Shamonica Salter, who was riding in a 2021 Kia Forte, died from her...
Woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City
STILL UNTITLED: Road lines
Traffic delayed on I-185 southbound due to multiple-vehicle crash
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
Columbus police locate 10-year-old boy
Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
MCSO arrests two validated gang members on multiple drug and firearm charges
MCSO arrests two validated gang members on multiple drug and firearm charges

Latest News

New incentives for joining the Columbus Police Department
Columbus Police Department set to host hiring event
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
EAMC Opelika, Lanier compete in pumpkin decorating contest
EAMC Opelika, Lanier compete in pumpkin decorating contest
LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Trick-or-treat hours in the Chattahoochee Valley
The Columbus Convention and Trade Center is preparing to host its 32nd annual “Christmas Made...
Columbus Convention and Trade Center set to host ‘Christmas Made in the South’