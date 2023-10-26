Mortgage rates hit 23-year high in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Mortgage rates have increased for five consecutive weeks, according to data released by federal lender Freddie Mac. One lender said the market has become disheartening for potential buyers.

‘’It’s hard for me to see every day, how many people were able to buy homes just a year a two ago and now can’t,” said Amy Schroeder with Ruoff Mortgage Lender.

According to a report from Redfin in Oct. 2021, mortgage rates stood at roughly three percent. As of last week, a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage stands at 7.57 percent.

Schroeder said she hasn’t seen rates like this since the 1990s.

‘’I know that they go up a lot quicker than they go down, and I would say if you’re purchasing a home right now, you should purchase it knowing that you’ll refinance later or with the intent to refinance it later,” she said.

The owner of 1st Class Real Estate Excellence, Jackie Leonard, said homes in the $200,000 range cost more than they did a year ago with these higher rates.

‘’But we’ve got a client who’s looking for no more than $1700 or $1800 a month. Two and a half, three years ago that would have been somewhere around a 250 ($250,000), 260 ($260,000) house, and what we found out this past week Is $1700 is about 170,000 to $180,000 house,’’ Leonard.

While the mortgage rates may be high, Schroeder said it shouldn’t steer people away from homeownership.

‘’You’re not in such a competitive market as you were before. So, knowing that you’re going to buy and refinance later or hopefully refinance later, sellers are willing to pay closing costs again. You know, that helps people with home ownership and they only have to have their down payment,” she said.

Leonard said it’s always going to be better to buy than it is to rent.

‘’They aren’t making any more dirt. So, it’s going to be a good investment. Number one, and number two rates change. We’re going into an election year. Unfortunately, there’s a war on, and when these two things are going on, the rates are going to dip, Leonard said. So right now, buyers don’t have a lot of competition. So, I would say if I were a buyer go ahead and go in with the understanding that I will refinance at some point.”

Schroeder said buyers should expect to refinance at a lower rate once the interest rates go down, that way they’ll have a lower monthly mortgage payment.

Leonard also said if you are in the market to purchase a home, date the rate and marry the house.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.