Muscogee County School District’s Pre-K4 lottery program now open

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Applications to enroll your child in the Muscogee County School District’s Pre-K4 lottery program are now open!

To be eligible, you must be a Muscogee County resident and your child must have turned 4-years-old on or before September 1st. Submitting an application does not guarantee a spot.

Acceptance is based on available funding and space. Each family will receive a written notification if your child received a spot or is on the waiting list.

If you are waitlisted, you will receive a text when a seat becomes available.

