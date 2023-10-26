Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

One person injured in shooting on Ewart Avenue in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 11:35 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is injured following a shooting on Ewart Avenue in Columbus.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the area of Ewart Avenue and Willard Street. The exact address is unknown at this time.

Upon arrival, authorities found an 18-year-old male, who was shot once. They say he was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the passengers, Shamonica Salter, who was riding in a 2021 Kia Forte, died from her...
Woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City
STILL UNTITLED: Road lines
Traffic delayed on I-185 southbound due to multiple-vehicle crash
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
Columbus police locate 10-year-old boy
Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
Chambers County citizens protest over new high school site
Chambers County citizens protest over new high school site

Latest News

Road Closed
Portion of 13th St in Phenix City set close due to sewer line repairs
Auburn Police
Auburn police investigating after fatal pedestrian-involved crash
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
EAMC Opelika, Lanier compete in pumpkin decorating contest
EAMC Opelika, Lanier compete in pumpkin decorating contest
EAMC Opelika, Lanier compete in pumpkin decorating contest