One person injured in shooting on Ewart Avenue in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is injured following a shooting on Ewart Avenue in Columbus.

According to officials, the shooting occurred in the area of Ewart Avenue and Willard Street. The exact address is unknown at this time.

Upon arrival, authorities found an 18-year-old male, who was shot once. They say he was transported to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

