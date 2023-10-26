River Dragons to begin new season on Thursday in Baton Rouge

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus River Dragons will begin their fifth season in Columbus on Thursday against the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

The River Dragons will play six-straight road games to begin the season, all against the Zydeco.

“We’re away from fans, girlfriends, wives, whatever significant other they have. We’re they’re just concentrating,” said River Dragons head coach Jerome Bechard.

The River Dragons home opener is set for Friday, Nov. 17 vs. the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Be sure to stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 for River Dragons coverage all season long!

