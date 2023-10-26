Staying Very Warm & Dry Through Friday and the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Weather for Friday and the weekend will look about the same - very warm in the afternoon hours with highs in the low to mid 80s and a mix of sun and clouds. We won’t have any concerns with outdoor plans like football games, fall festivals, pumpkin patches, or other Halloween-related activities. Monday looks about the same, but we will be in store for some big changes as we take you into Halloween. A cold front will be due in here that will change up our weather in a big way - temperatures will only be in the lower 70s for afternoon highs, with temperatures for trick or treaters dropping quickly from the 60s to the 50s. Get ready for winds to be gusting more than 20 mph too - most of us will stay dry as the front moves through. Going into the rest of next week, highs will stay in the upper 50s and lower 60s for Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the 30s and 40s. We will probably deal with our first frost of the season in the normally colder spots by early Thursday and early Friday morning. We’ll keep an eye on things and fine-tune temperatures for you as we get closer!

