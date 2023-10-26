Business Break
Voter intimidation trial underway in Georgia

A federal civil trial will start Thursday in north Georgia to determine whether a conservative group violated the Voting Rights Act by intimidating Georgia vote
By Rebekka Schramm
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 7:59 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A federal civil trial will start Thursday in north Georgia to determine whether a conservative group violated the Voting Rights Act by intimidating Georgia voters.

The acts in question happened in the high-stakes weeks leading up to the 2020 U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia. A Texas-based conservative group, True the Vote, announced it was challenging the eligibility of more than 360,000 Georgia voters.

Soon afterward, liberal voting rights group Fair Fight, founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, filed a lawsuit. The suit says True the Vote intimidated voters by recruiting volunteers to monitor ballots cast at the polls and offering up to $1 million to pay the legal expenses of anyone who has to go to court to challenge voters’ eligibility.

The defendants argue that Georgia law allows citizens to question the voting eligibility of their neighbors.

The outcome of the trial could affect future eligibility challenges. If the judge sides with the conservative group, more like-minded groups might be inspired to request mass voter challenges. If the judge sides with the liberal group, people might think twice about doing so.

