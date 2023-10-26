Woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - One person has died following a car crash in Phenix City.

On October 25, the Phenix City Police Department Patrol Division responded to a traffic crash on Summerville Road at Watkins Avenue.

Upon arrival, officers saw a two-vehicle crash that included serious injuries. All parties from both vehicles were transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital.

One of the passengers, 42-year-old Shamonica Salter, of Fort Mitchell, was riding in a 2021 Kia Forte, died from her injuries on October 26.

This incident is still under investigation by the Phenix City Police Department Traffic Homicide Unit.

