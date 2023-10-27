Auburn police investigating after fatal pedestrian-involved crash

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A traffic accident involving a pedestrian on Highway 29 South and Distribution Drive has left a 36-year-old Auburn woman dead.

According to authorities, first responders located the victim suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle on Oct. 26, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities also say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

If you witnessed the accident or have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Auburn Police Department’s tip line at 334-246-1391 or submit a tip using the Auburn Public Safety App submit a tip feature.

