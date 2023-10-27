Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Auburn police investigating after fatal pedestrian-involved crash

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A traffic accident involving a pedestrian on Highway 29 South and Distribution Drive has left a 36-year-old Auburn woman dead.

According to authorities, first responders located the victim suffering from injuries consistent with being struck by a vehicle on Oct. 26, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities also say the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

If you witnessed the accident or have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to call the Auburn Police Department’s tip line at 334-246-1391 or submit a tip using the Auburn Public Safety App submit a tip feature.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the passengers, Shamonica Salter, who was riding in a 2021 Kia Forte, died from her...
Woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City
STILL UNTITLED: Road lines
Traffic delayed on I-185 southbound due to multiple-vehicle crash
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
Columbus police locate 10-year-old boy
Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
MCSO arrests two validated gang members on multiple drug and firearm charges
MCSO arrests two validated gang members on multiple drug and firearm charges

Latest News

FILE - This image shows an artist's illustration of a COVID-19 virion.
COVID, Flu or RSV? Shots are important for people who are high-risk, officials say
News Leader 9 explores active shooter training for kids
News Leader 9 explores active shooter training for kids
Auburn police investigating after fatal pedestrian-involved crash
COVID, Flu or RSV? Shots are important for people who are high-risk, officials say