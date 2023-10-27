Columbus Convention and Trade Center set to host ‘Christmas Made in the South’
Published: Oct. 27, 2023
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Convention and Trade Center is preparing to host its 32nd annual “Christmas Made in the South” three-day event this weekend.
The three-day event hours are as follows:
Friday, October 27, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Saturday, October 28, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Sunday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The event is set to have unique gourmet food, Santa and his elves, and carols from the brilliant Queen’s Carolers.
One admission is good for all three days with a hand stamp. Adult tickets are $9 at the door and for children 12 and under, admission is free.
