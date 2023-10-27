Business Break
Columbus Police Department set to host hiring event

By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is looking to add 105 officers to its force and is hosting a hiring event tomorrow.

The event is slated for Saturday, October 28 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Public Safety Center on 10th Avenue.

The department is offering a few incentives for new officers including a $5000 signing bonus and a $12,000 military service incentive.

Sergeant Stefan Shelling with CPD explains why it’s important for those in our community to join the force.

“We really need individuals to step up and those that have a heart to serve. We’re giving them the opportunity and we hope they respond and this is why we’re continuing to push to hire officers and send them to the academy so that way we can put more officers on the street to serve the citizens,” said Shelling.

During the event, CPD will conduct interviews followed by a physical fitness exam and a written test.

They recommend applicants pre-register online. To register, click HERE.

