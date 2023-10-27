Business Break
EAMC Opelika, Lanier compete in pumpkin decorating contest

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two hospitals in east Alabama are getting spookily creative.

The employees at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and East Alabama Medical Center Lanier in Valley are put their thinking gourds on to come up with these creative pumpkin designs.

There are 13 entries on display in the hospital lobby at EAMC Opelika, along with eight entries at EAMC Lanier in Valley.

Above is video of EAMC Opelika’s pumpkins and below is video of EAMC Lanier.

You can vote on the best design and help pick the winner by clicking HERE. You have until 12 p.m. CST on Halloween to cast your vote.

