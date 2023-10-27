Feeling more like “Hot”-tober

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Temperatures will run a good 10 degrees above average through Monday until a cold front eventually provides a fall cold snap.

Sunny to partly cloudy on this Friday. Warm with highs between 81 and 84 degrees.

Warm again on this Friday with a mix of sun and clouds. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Mostly clear to partly cloudy with the nearly full moon shining in the sky. Lows between 56 and 60 degrees early Saturday.

Lots of sun and warmth with only a few clouds over the weekend. Many of us will top out in the mid 80s with highs! These aren’t records for late October, but it is quite toasty. It will stay dry.

Might toasty this weekend with highs in the mid 80s. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Monday will be similar with highs still expected to be well into the 80s even as a cold front swings through. The cold air is forecast to lag a bit. So with that said, even Halloween looks to be a transition day of sorts. A mix of sun and clouds, turning breezy and noticeably cooler. There is a slight chance of a shower. Highs in the mid 60s north to low 70s south. For trick-or-treaters, temperatures in the 60s will eventually fall into the 50s with a cool wind.

It starts to get cooler Tuesday (Halloween), especially with the breeze. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As we turn the calendar into November, it will feel much more like it! In fact, temperatures will be some 10-15 degrees below average. Highs will struggle to reach 60 Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday morning temps will be in the 40s. Mid 30s to near 40 degree readings Thursday. That would spell the first fall frost in the northern areas especially.

The first frost of the season is possible for some Thursday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Four more very warm days before we get a dose of reality. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.