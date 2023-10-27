Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

2 of 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects plead guilty

Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's riverfront brawl case.(Source: Millbrook Police Department)
By Allison Bolton and WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two of the five suspects in the infamous Aug. 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl pleaded guilty in court Friday.

The first defendant to enter a plea was Mary Todd, who pleaded guilty to harassment and was ordered to complete anger management classes as part of the plea agreement.

Soon after, Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to two assault charges. He got a four-month suspended sentence, which he must serve on weekends in Perry County starting Nov. 4. If he violates this agreement, he must serve the full four months. He must also complete 100 hours of community service.

Both Todd and Roberts were ordered to pay court costs.

The three other defendants in this case, Allen Todd, Zachary Shipman and Reggie Ray, had their cases postponed to Nov. 16.

Police say the August brawl was sparked by a dispute over a dockside parking spot. It gained national attention after video of the incident went viral on social media.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the passengers, Shamonica Salter, who was riding in a 2021 Kia Forte, died from her...
Woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City
STILL UNTITLED: Road lines
Traffic delayed on I-185 southbound due to multiple-vehicle crash
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
Columbus police locate 10-year-old boy
Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
MCSO arrests two validated gang members on multiple drug and firearm charges
MCSO arrests two validated gang members on multiple drug and firearm charges

Latest News

Auburn Police
Auburn police investigating after fatal pedestrian-involved crash
COVID, Flu or RSV? Shots are important for people who are high-risk, officials say
Auburn police investigating after fatal pedestrian-involved crash
Columbus Police Department set to host hiring event