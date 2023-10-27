Keep Columbus Beautiful hosting annual shoe recycle campaign

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s time for Keep Columbus Beautiful’s annual shoe recycling campaign. This year’s theme is “Shoe Us the Love”.

They’re hoping to collect 30,000 shoes by the end of the year. The goal is to help divert the 350,000,000 pairs of shoes that end up in landfills and re-purpose them for developing countries in need. The campaign runs through December 31.

They are accepting gently worn shoes in any size and style including slippers and flip-flops.

There are various drop off locations throughout the Fountain City including all our local fire stations.

For more information, call at 706-225-4008 or email us at kcbc1987@columbusga.org.

