COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit located and arrested two validated gang members on multiple felony charges.

Dequandre Snelling and Trevonte Johnson have both been taken into custody on Oct. 26.

According to Sheriff Greg Countryman, Snelling is also a known fugitive and when investigators arrived, Johnson fled from the residence through a window but was quickly apprehended and detained.

The following items were seized during the arrest:

13.5 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $61,452.00

4 grams of ecstasy with an estimated street value of $100.00

5 firearms - 2 of which were reported stolen

MCSO arrests two validated gang members on multiple drug and firearm charges (Chelsey Brooks | Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)

Snelling is charged with the following:

Felony violation of probation with an original charge of burglary

Trafficking marijuana

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (x5)

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (x5)

Theft by receiving stolen property – firearm (x2)

Possession of ecstasy

Possession of drug-related objects

Participation in criminal gang activity (x18)

Johnson is also charged with the following:

Trafficking marijuana

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime (x5)

Theft by receiving stolen property – Firearm (x2)

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon (x5)

Possession of ecstasy

Possession of drug-related objects

Obstruction of a law enforcement officer

