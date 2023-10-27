Business Break
New scholarship being established at ‘Honoring a Legend’ event in Harris County

By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Students in Harris County will soon have more scholarship money to further their educations, and it’s all in honor of a family that has been teaching in the district for decades.

Laura Jackson, a former assistant principal of Harris County High School, and her husband Arnold also a longtime educator will be honored Oct. 29 at a ceremony at the Harris High School Auditorium.

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m.

As part of the tribute, the Laura and Arnold Jackson Scholarship is being established.

Laura Jackson retired after 51 years of teaching in Harris County in 2020.

She and her husband remain active in supporting education around the region.

