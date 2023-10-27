Business Break
News Leader 9 explores active shooter training for kids

By Katrice Nolan
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The most recent mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine is the 565th shooting of the year, and a mother said that what’s concerning to her is that it can happen anywhere at any time.

“It’s a shame, it’s a real shame,” said Bianca Lewis.

Lewis talked about the moment she heard about 18 people being shot and killed at a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine. She is a mother of two girls.

“My oldest is nine, and my youngest is 4,” she said.

Lewis said with so many active shootings across the country, she already teaches her elementary school-aged children about staying safe if it happens.

“My husband and I we actually do, we teach them about active shooters like first things first save yourself, make sure you go to a safe place,” she said.

Director of Homeland Security, Chance Corbett, said that’s exactly what you should teach your kids.

“What you need to be thinking about if something happened, how would I be able to get out of here, how would I be able to defend myself in a case? We teach everyone in any case that you can get away. Evacuate, get away as quick as you can,” he said.

Corbett also said more often than he would like, he teaches organizations and families to be prepared.

“I’ve had all aged groups. We’ve taught schools, churches, businesses. We’ve had so many classes over the years, and the goals of those classes are to prepare people,” he said.

According to him, one of the biggest mistakes is telling children to get down during an active shooter situation.

“Kids need to know it. They need to know how to react. They need to know it’s better than just to lay down on the floor or hide up under a table in a restaurant. Get out of there at all costs as quick as you can,” Corbett said.

Corbett said after that, make sure you have a common meeting place and that your kids can call you, something Lewis has in place with her girls.

“If you are away from us, find a way to call us. They know our numbers, so call us and we will be there as soon as we can,” she said.

Corbett said he will teach a class to families and large groups in order to make sure community members stay safe, and as far as the gunman from the Maine shooting, he is still at large.

