Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Northside, Harris County softball advance to GHSA 5A semifinals

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Northside Patriots and Harris County Tigers will play on Friday for a spot in the GHSA 5A state championship.

Northside beat Northgate, 8-0, on Thursday for a second round win.

Harris County beat Ola, 9-3, on Thursday for a second round win.

The winner of the 5 ET game between the Patriots and Tigers tomorrow at South Commons in Columbus will advance to the finals on Saturday. The loser will have a chance to make the finals as well in this double elimination format.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will have complete coverage of the GHSA 5A softball tournament through Saturday’s championship game.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the passengers, Shamonica Salter, who was riding in a 2021 Kia Forte, died from her...
Woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City
STILL UNTITLED: Road lines
Traffic delayed on I-185 southbound due to multiple-vehicle crash
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
Columbus police locate 10-year-old boy
Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
Chambers County citizens protest over new high school site
Chambers County citizens protest over new high school site

Latest News

TCSS logo
TCSS reminds community of rules ahead of high school football game
Central Macon vs Spencer (October 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: October 26-28 scores and highlights
VIDEO: Central Macon vs Spencer football
Northside, Harris County softball advance to GHSA 5A semifinals