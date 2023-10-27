Northside, Harris County softball advance to GHSA 5A semifinals

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Northside Patriots and Harris County Tigers will play on Friday for a spot in the GHSA 5A state championship.

Northside beat Northgate, 8-0, on Thursday for a second round win.

Harris County beat Ola, 9-3, on Thursday for a second round win.

The winner of the 5 ET game between the Patriots and Tigers tomorrow at South Commons in Columbus will advance to the finals on Saturday. The loser will have a chance to make the finals as well in this double elimination format.

WTVM Sports Leader 9 will have complete coverage of the GHSA 5A softball tournament through Saturday’s championship game.

