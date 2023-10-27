Business Break
Portion of 13th St in Phenix City set close due to sewer line repairs

Road Closed
Road Closed(MGN / Daniel X. O'Neil / CC BY 2.0)
By Josiah Berry
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Officials say a portion of 13th Street at the Broad Street Intersection will be closed beginning Wednesday, November 1 due to sewer line repairs.

They say multiple lanes will be closed in the eastbound direction which will also close the 7th Ave and 13th St. intersection. One lane along 13th St. will be open and a detour will be placed on 7th Ave. Officials say the repair could take up to three weeks pending any weather delays.

Delays should be expected and travel times adjusted accordingly.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

