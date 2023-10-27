TCSS reminds community of rules ahead of high school football game

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Ahead of the scheduled football game between LaGrange High School and Troup High School on Friday, November 3, the Troup County School System released its game day rules.

The rules are as follows:

Clear bags are ONLY allowed in the game.

No full face mask or coverings.

No loitering before, during, or after the game.

No student who has been suspended, assigned to the HOPE Academy, or has been expelled is allowed to attend school events.

No re-entry.

Everyone will be screened with a weapon detection system before entering the stadium.

It is highly encouraged that children in K through 9th grades be accompanied by an adult.

