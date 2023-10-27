Uptown Veterinary Clinic coming to Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new vet clinic is set to open in Uptown Columbus.

Uptown Veterinary Clinic will be located on 3rd Avenue and 13th Street beside Highside Market.

The clinic will be located on the first floor and the remaining three floors are being remodeled for something else to come. The building has been around since 1965.

The owner, John Teeples, said he and his wife wanted to open a locally owned and operated vet clinic that is run by passionate doctors and technicians.

”Very excited and our thing is you know we’re gonna be on local operations. So, we’re gonna have a lot of care in what we’re doing. You know, so much of the world’s transition to corporate America, and sometimes you lose that kind of warm and fuzzy feeling that you get with local owners and local operations. So, we’re really excited about doing that,” said Teeples.

The clinic is expected to open in three weeks with two vets on staff and seven to eight technicians. They will see any small animals the only thing they won’t do is boarding.

