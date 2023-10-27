Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Uptown Veterinary Clinic coming to Columbus

By Amaya Graham
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new vet clinic is set to open in Uptown Columbus.

Uptown Veterinary Clinic will be located on 3rd Avenue and 13th Street beside Highside Market.

The clinic will be located on the first floor and the remaining three floors are being remodeled for something else to come. The building has been around since 1965.

The owner, John Teeples, said he and his wife wanted to open a locally owned and operated vet clinic that is run by passionate doctors and technicians.

”Very excited and our thing is you know we’re gonna be on local operations. So, we’re gonna have a lot of care in what we’re doing. You know, so much of the world’s transition to corporate America, and sometimes you lose that kind of warm and fuzzy feeling that you get with local owners and local operations. So, we’re really excited about doing that,” said Teeples.

The clinic is expected to open in three weeks with two vets on staff and seven to eight technicians. They will see any small animals the only thing they won’t do is boarding.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the passengers, Shamonica Salter, who was riding in a 2021 Kia Forte, died from her...
Woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City
STILL UNTITLED: Road lines
Traffic delayed on I-185 southbound due to multiple-vehicle crash
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
Columbus police locate 10-year-old boy
Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates
Chambers County citizens protest over new high school site
Chambers County citizens protest over new high school site

Latest News

Road Closed
Portion of 13th St in Phenix City set close due to sewer line repairs
Auburn Police
Auburn police investigating after fatal pedestrian-involved crash
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
LIST: Halloween events around the Chattahoochee Valley
EAMC Opelika, Lanier compete in pumpkin decorating contest
EAMC Opelika, Lanier compete in pumpkin decorating contest
EAMC Opelika, Lanier compete in pumpkin decorating contest