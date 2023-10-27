Business Break
Warm Weekend Ahead; Big Temperature Changes for Halloween

Derek’s Forecast!
Might toasty this weekend with highs in the mid 80s.
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 5:57 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’re still set for a beautiful weekend ahead with a mix of sun and clouds and high temperatures back in the low to mid 80s. Morning lows will be in the 50s and 60s, and the weather looks fantastic for any outdoor plans like fall festivals, Halloween parties, college football, etc. Monday will feature very similar weather, but we will be in store for some big-time changes on Halloween as a cold front pushes through the area. We will see highs only in the 70s, with temperatures quickly dropping through the evening and night. For trick or treaters, temperatures will probably be in the 60s, dropping into the 50s pretty quickly with winds that will likely be gusting more than 20 mph. For Wednesday and Thursday, expect the coolest days ahead with highs in the 50s and 60s. Early Wednesday, lows will be in the 30s and 40s, but with gusty winds, a frost or freeze won’t be a threat. Early Thursday and Friday will see widespread 30s for the Valley, with the colder spots making a run at the freezing mark, making these two days the most likely for a frost or freeze. We’ll warm things back up by next Friday and next weekend, and keep the forecast dry along the way.

