Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City

Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.
Pearson’s body was found on a property off East Park Drive in July of 2020.(MGN)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) -An investigation is underway after a dead body was found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road on Oct. 27.

According to Russell County Coroner, Arthur Sumbry Jr., police responded to the scene around 1 p.m. and the body was officially pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m.

Sumbry says the body was in the early stages of decomposition, and it is an unidentified female.

No details about how the body got there has been released at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more.

