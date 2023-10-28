Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) -An investigation is underway after a dead body was found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road on Oct. 27.

According to Russell County Coroner, Arthur Sumbry Jr., police responded to the scene around 1 p.m. and the body was officially pronounced dead at 2:52 p.m.

Sumbry says the body was in the early stages of decomposition, and it is an unidentified female.

No details about how the body got there has been released at this time.

