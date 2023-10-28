Staying Warm This Weekend but a Big Cool Down is Coming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The sunshine and warm temperatures continue this weekend for the Chattahoochee Valley. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s to low 60s and will eventually warm to the low to mid-80s by the afternoon. Today will feature plenty of sunshine, but a few clouds may linger in after lunchtime; however, the skies will be clear tonight which is great news for anyone trying to get a glimpse of the October full moon. Expect much of the same when it comes to the forecast for both Sunday and Monday. A big change in the weather pattern comes Monday, but we won’t notice the difference until Tuesday. A strong cold front moves through slowly on Monday and brings much cooler temperatures for the days following. Tuesday will be a noticeable 10-15° cooler than Monday and feature a slight chance of a light passing shower in the early evening Tuesday. This won’t be enough rain to impact any Halloween plans that take you out and about Tuesday, and temperatures will be in the 50s-60s for trick-or-treating hours. Expect it to feel cooler than the actual temperature on Halloween and the days to follow due to the breezy conditions the Valley will experience after the cold front passes through. If you think the cooler weather for Halloween is spooky, you’ll get chills (literally) Wednesday because morning lows dip into the upper 30s and highs only warm to the upper 50s to low 60s, it stays like this for the rest of the week. The Valley may see its first frost of the year this week, so Thursday and Friday have been declared alert days due to this reason.

