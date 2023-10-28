Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Tallapoosa Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 75-year-old woman

Tallapoosa Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 75-year-old woman
Tallapoosa Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 75-year-old woman(Source: Tallapoosa County Sheriff's Office)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman last seen in Dadeville.

75-year-old Barbara Jeffers was last seen on Oct. 27.

According to authorities, she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, an orange Panama City Beach hat, and tennis shoes.

They also say that Jeffers may have a condition that may impair her judgment.

Jeffers is 5′7 and 150 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One of the passengers, Shamonica Salter, who was riding in a 2021 Kia Forte, died from her...
Woman dies following two-vehicle crash on Summerville Rd. in Phenix City
STILL UNTITLED: Road lines
Traffic delayed on I-185 southbound due to multiple-vehicle crash
Columbus police searching for missing 10-year-old boy
Columbus police locate 10-year-old boy
MCSO arrests two validated gang members on multiple drug and firearm charges
MCSO arrests two validated gang members on multiple drug and firearm charges
Chavis Stokes
VIDEO: U.S. Marshals arrest one of 4 escaped Georgia inmates

Latest News

Mary Todd and Richard Roberts pleaded guilty to charges in connection to Montgomery's...
2 of 5 Montgomery riverfront brawl suspects plead guilty
Safety tips for kids trick or treating
Safety tips for kids trick or treating
New scholarship being established at “Honoring a Legend” event in Harris County
New scholarship being established at ‘Honoring a Legend’ event in Harris County
Safety tips for kids trick or treating
Safety tips for kids trick or treating