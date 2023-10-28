Tallapoosa Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 75-year-old woman

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman last seen in Dadeville.

75-year-old Barbara Jeffers was last seen on Oct. 27.

According to authorities, she was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue shirt, an orange Panama City Beach hat, and tennis shoes.

They also say that Jeffers may have a condition that may impair her judgment.

Jeffers is 5′7 and 150 pounds. She has green eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has any information about her whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office at 256-825-4264.

