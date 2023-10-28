Business Break
Warm Sunday and Monday, but Change is on the Way!

Arianna’s Forecast
Allie Ann's Saturday Morning Forecast On the Go
By Arianna Wittic
Published: Oct. 28, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The warmer days that we have experienced across the Valley throughout this last week are numbered. The warmer afternoon temperatures will stick around Sunday and Monday with high temperatures ranging from the low- to mid-80s. We can expect dry, warm, and mostly sunny conditions Sunday and Monday, but the weather pattern will change as we head towards Halloween.

Sunday Preview
Sunday Preview

Heading into Monday night and Tuesday morning a strong cold front will move through the region, leaving behind much cooler temperatures following its passage. We will first notice these cooler temperatures on Halloween throughout the day with breezy conditions from the north/northwest direction and high temperatures in the upper-60s, which will be about 10-15 degrees cooler than we were on Monday. The rain coverage for Halloween is between 10-20% coverage and any showers look to be occurring in the afternoon through early evening hours. Temperatures in time for trick-or-treating look to be in the 50s to 60s with breezy conditions between 10-15 mph.

Halloween Preview
Halloween Preview

Wednesday will have a chilly start to the day with morning lows in the mid- to upper-30s and afternoon high temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s; expect dry and breezy conditions throughout the day. Thursday morning looks to be the chilliest with morning temperatures in the low- to mid-30s. 

Morning Low Temperatures
Morning Low Temperatures

Afternoon high temperatures look to be in the low-60s on Thursday and in the mid- to upper- 60s on Friday. These cooler conditions look to last through Friday, with a return towards average temperatures by next weekend. Overall dry conditions are expected to be dry and sunny to mostly sunny Wednesday through next weekend.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

