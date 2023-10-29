100 Women on the Move Inc. honors breast cancer survivors with luncheon

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - WTVM’s own Barbara Gauthier was the host of a breast cancer awareness luncheon in Columbus.

All shades of pink filled the Green Island Country Club for the local nonprofit 100 Women on the Move Inc.’s ‘Pretty in Pink’ breast cancer awareness luncheon.

It was a two-fold event - honoring breast cancer survivors and spreading awareness about the disease. Breast cancer survivors - Michelle Griffin and Twilla Robinson - shared their testimonies while Senior Research Biologist for the FDA, Dr. Beverly Lyn-Cook was the keynote speaker.

This luncheon is made possible thanks to Ladies Night Out for fundraising the event.

Organizers say 120 survivors and 180 supporters and caregivers were honored.

