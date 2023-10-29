Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

9 shot, 1 killed in Indianapolis shooting

At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.
At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.(WTHR via CNN Newsource)
By WTHR via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHR) - At least one person is dead following a shooting at a “large party” in Indianapolis.

Authorities say officers were responding to a call about the party when they heard shots being fired early Sunday.

One woman who was shot died at the scene.

Police say a total of nine people were shot, ranging in age from 16 to 22 years old.

Several people have been detained and multiple firearms have been located on the scene.

Copyright 2023 WTHR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Traffic Alert
Accident delays traffic on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Tallapoosa Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 75-year-old woman
Authorities cancel missing person’s alert for 75-year-old woman
Northside wins back-to-back GHSA 5A softball championships
Northside wins back-to-back GHSA 5A softball championships
Central Macon vs Spencer (October 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: October 26-28 scores and highlights

Latest News

FILE - A fight between two groups turned deadly in Florida when a shooting in a city street...
Shooting kills 2 and injures 18 victims in Florida street with hundreds of people nearby
FILE - Pittsburgh Penguins forward Adam Johnson in action during an NHL hockey game in...
American hockey player dies after ‘freak accident’ during game in England
Palestinians pass by the destruction after the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip in Rafah...
Thousands loot UN aid warehouses in Gaza as desperation grows and Israel widens ground offensive
The Emmy-nominated actor's sarcastic but lovable Chandler Bing was among television’s most...
'Friends' actor Matthew Perry found dead at 54
Police say the victim, who is in her 20s, was shot in the left side by an unknown person and...
Pregnant woman shot in Chicago; unborn baby dies, family says