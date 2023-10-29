Business Break
Southern Lifestyles
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Power of Goodwill
WTVM Deals
Contests

Americus church honors breast cancer survivors in Think Pink Gala

By WTVM Web Team
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a congregation in Americus hosted a Think Pink Gala.

Union Tabernacle Baptist Church honored breast cancer survivors during a dinner tonight. ‘Supporting Our Warriors’ was the theme for the event and a registered nurse was the speaker. She stressed the importance of self breast exams and early detection.

Our very own anchors Barbara Gauthier, Roslyn Giles and our sister station WALB Chief Meteorologist Yolanda Amadeo were special guests.

Copyright 2023 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Traffic Alert
Accident delays traffic on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Tallapoosa Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for 75-year-old woman
Authorities cancel missing person’s alert for 75-year-old woman
Northside wins back-to-back GHSA 5A softball championships
Northside wins back-to-back GHSA 5A softball championships
Central Macon vs Spencer (October 2023)
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: October 26-28 scores and highlights

Latest News

Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Body found near Fontaine and Brickyard Road in Phenix City
Two injured in shooting at party on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Two injured in shooting at party on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus
Traffic Alert
Accident delays traffic on Hwy 280 in Lee County
Auburn police investigating aggravated assault near Lem Morrison Dr.