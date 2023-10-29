Americus church honors breast cancer survivors in Think Pink Gala

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a congregation in Americus hosted a Think Pink Gala.

Union Tabernacle Baptist Church honored breast cancer survivors during a dinner tonight. ‘Supporting Our Warriors’ was the theme for the event and a registered nurse was the speaker. She stressed the importance of self breast exams and early detection.

Our very own anchors Barbara Gauthier, Roslyn Giles and our sister station WALB Chief Meteorologist Yolanda Amadeo were special guests.

