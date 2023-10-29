A Cool Down is Ahead on Tuesday!

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The last warm day across the Valley arrives on Monday with high temperatures ranging from the low- to mid-80s across the area. Monday looks to start the day with mostly sunny skies before becoming partly cloudy throughout the day thanks to a cold front that will move through the region Monday afternoon through early Tuesday morning.

Workweek Preview (WTVM Weather)

We will begin to feel the effects of the cold front on Tuesday with high temperatures in the mid- to upper-60s, which is about a 10–15-degree difference in temperatures from the previous day. Tuesday rain coverage looks to be between 10-20%; however, most of the area should be dry in time for trick-or-treating to occur. As for those Halloween activities, expect temperatures to be in the 50s to 60s around trick-or-treat time and breezy conditions with winds from the north between 10-15 mph. Those chilly temperatures will be present Wednesday morning with temperatures expected to be in the mid-30s and afternoon high temperatures not expected to get out of the 50s on Wednesday.

Morning Low Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

We have alerts days posted for Thursday and Friday ahead of what is likely the first frost/freeze of this fall season, so this is a reminder to prepare/protect your pets, plants, and pipes ahead of the cooler temperatures. Thursday and Friday morning look to have chilly starts once again with temperatures expected to be in the low- to mid-30s.

Afternoon High Temperatures (WTVM Weather)

Afternoon temperatures will continue to warm throughout the week and by next weekend temperatures are expected to be in the mid-70s on Saturday and Sunday. We expect drier conditions throughout the Valley Wednesday through Monday, likely worsening the drought conditions across the Chattahoochee Valley, due to the already lack of rainfall.

