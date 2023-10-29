LIST: 33rd annual Fountain City Classic events

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The 33rd annual Fountain City Classic takes place this upcoming weekend, November 4.

The Albany State Golden Rams will face the Fort Valley State Wildcats in Columbus at A.J. McClung Memorial Stadium. Ahead of the game, there are numerous events for fans, the community and alumni to gather and connect.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

October 31 Fountain City Classic, Inc. Media/Coaches Luncheon | 1 - 3 PM | Invitation Only.

November 2 Goodwill Career Fair | Columbus RiverCenter of Performing Arts | 10 AM - 1 PM | Free admission and headshots 16th annual Cufflinks and Pearls & Leaders of Today and Tomorrow Networking Mixer | 6 PM - 9 PM | Free admission. Bring business cards.

November 3 FCC Coffee and Sip at A.J. McClung Stadium | 7 AM - 9 AM 30th annual FCC Golf Classic | Bull Creek Golf Course | 11 AM registration | $75 entry fee Vendor Fair Village | Columbus Convention and Trade Center | 5 PM - 12 AM FCC Chairman’s Reception Honoring ASU President Marion Fedrick & FVSU President Paul Jones | 7 PM - 9 PM | Columbus Trade Center. Invitation Only. Old School New School Party “The Sneaker Ball Edition” | 8 PM - 12 AM | $15 at the door | Columbus Convention and Trade Center

November 4 FCC Tailgate Village | 7 AM - 8 PM | Parking $10 | Tailgating $50 The Classic Parade | 9 AM The 33rd annual Classic Football game | 2 PM | A.J. McClung Stadium The 33rd annual Classic After Party | 9 PM - 1 AM | Columbus Marriott Hotel



