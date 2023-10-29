Much Cooler Days Ahead Starting on Halloween

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley can expect much of the same when it comes to the forecast for both today and Monday. This includes sunny skies with temperatures warming to the low to mid 80s which is still above average for late October. A big change in the weather pattern comes late Monday, but we won’t notice the difference until Tuesday. A strong cold front moves through slowly Monday night and brings much cooler temperatures for the days following. Tuesday will be a noticeable 10-15° cooler than Monday and feature a slight chance of light showers moving through the Valley Tuesday morning and may linger into the afternoon. This won’t be enough rain to impact any Halloween plans that take you out and about Tuesday, and temperatures will cool to the 50s-60s for trick-or-treating hours. Expect it to feel cooler than the actual temperature on Halloween and the days to follow due to the breezy conditions the Valley will experience after the cold front passes through. If you think the cooler weather for Halloween is spooky, you’ll get chills (literally) Wednesday because morning lows dip into the 30s and highs only warm to the upper 50s to low 60s, it stays like this for the rest of the week. The Valley may see its first frost of the year this week, so Thursday and Friday have been declared alert days due to this reason. The Valley will also experience another stretch of dry and sunny conditions post-cold front.

