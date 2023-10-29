Business Break
Two injured in shooting at party on South Lumpkin Road in Columbus

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 29, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a 19-year-old male and 19-year-old female injured.

According to officials, on October 29, at 12:38 a.m., Columbus officers responded to the 1600 block of South Lumpkin Road - Skirtz - in reference to a shooting. Officers discovered a male and female, both 19 years old, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were transported to a nearby hospital and are listed in stable condition.

An investigation revealed that the shooting occurred during a party at this location, and multiple individuals who attended the gathering were involved in the incident.

The Columbus Police Department is now seeking the community’s help in identifying the suspects who were present at the scene and gathering any information related to the event. Individuals with information about those who were present at the party should contact CPD at 706-225-4340 or DBattle@columbusga.org.

Information can also be submitted anonymously via City Protect or by texting VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).

