33rd Annual Fountain City Classic kicks off in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s Fountain City Classic week in Columbus, and this year, there are some new events on the schedule.

The Fort Valley State Wildcats and the Albany State Rams will be competing for the 33rd Annual Fountain City Classic.

“You’re going to expect a week full of celebration and pageantry. You’ll be able to have the HBCU experience right here in our backyard,” said Robbie Branscomb, the executive director for the Fountain City Classic.

The classic is more than a spirited football game. It’s a week-long event that supports HBCU schools and students.

For the first time this year, a career fair, sponsored by Goodwill, will be held on Thursday, Nov. 2.

“We have over 30 companies that will be at the RiverCenter on November 2nd to meet with community members about careers in their industry,” said Branscomb.

The always popular ‘Cufflinks and Pearls’ event is back later that night, and it is open to the public.

The Fountain City Classic brings nearly $1 million in economic impact to Columbus on game day alone, and that’s not just any game day. It’s one of the best game-day atmospheres in the southeast.

“There’s no way to describe it. Until you experience it first-hand, there’s really no way because the parking lot at South Commons will be overflowing with all sorts of RVs and vehicles. People will be tailgating, having great times, sharing stories,” said Peter Bowden, the CEO of Visit Columbus, GA.

Tailgating starts at 7 a.m. EST on Saturday, Nov. 4 with the game to follow at 2 p.m. EST.

Keep in mind that a clear bag policy will be in effect at A-J McClung Memorial Stadium.

“This is an event, a must-attend. You have to come and experience it one time. And usually, that’s enough to get you coming back year after year,” Branscomb said.

