COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating after a child was hit by a train.

The accident happened on Terminal Court around 5:27 p.m. on October 30.

Officials say a 6-year-old boy was hit by a train. The child is being life-flighted to an Atlanta-area hospital.

