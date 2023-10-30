A Cool Halloween with even Cooler Temperatures Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The aforementioned cold front that we have been discussing over the past couple of days will begin to move through the Chattahoochee Valley Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Temperatures in the overnight hours of tonight are expected to be in the low- to mid-50s with partly cloudy skies and breezy conditions.

If you’re a fan of cooler weather, well then you will enjoy the forecast for the rest of this workweek! Tuesday high temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees cooler than we saw on Monday. Afternoon high temperatures Tuesday look to range from the low-60s to the mid-60s as the cooler air begins to work its way into the Valley. As for any Halloween plans you may have, isolated showers/drizzle are possible in the morning and afternoon hours, but by the evening, we expect drier conditions for the trick-or-treaters.

Waking up Wednesday morning you’ll notice a chill in the air, expect breezy conditions and temperatures ranging from the low- to upper-30s. These cooler morning temperatures will stick around Thursday and Friday morning, with temperatures ranging in the low- to mid-30s.

The coldest of the mornings is expected to be on Thursday morning with the potential first frost/freeze of this season. Afternoon high temperatures will gradually warm throughout the week and by this upcoming weekend temperatures returning to the mid-70s.

