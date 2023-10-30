Business Break
Death investigation underway after body found near Magnolia Ave. in Columbus

Death investigation underway after body found near Magnolia Ave. in Columbus(Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found near Magnolia Avenue.

According to officials, the body was found in a wooded area near Magnolia Avenue.

There is no word on who the victim is at this time.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we continue to cover this investigation.

