Death investigation underway after body found near Magnolia Ave. in Columbus
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating after a dead body was found near Magnolia Avenue.
According to officials, the body was found in a wooded area near Magnolia Avenue.
There is no word on who the victim is at this time.
