Georgia Department of Education designates Park Elementary as a Reward School

HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Park Elementary was one of the 157 schools recognized as a Reward School by the Georgia Department of Education, according to the Harris Couty School District.

They received the recognition for the 2022-2023 academic school year.

The honor is given to Title I schools making the greatest improvements, and institutions must rank among the top 5% of Title I Schoolwide and Title I Targeted Assistance schools in terms of content mastery scores from the two most recent years of statewide assessments.

“It is essential that we recognize and celebrate schools making great strides as we maintain our focus on continuous improvement for all Georgia schools. The schools on these lists have made significant efforts in overcoming barriers, meeting challenges, and producing great gains for their students,” said State School Superintendent Richard Woods.

To see the full criteria for a school to be designated as a Reward School, you can click here.

“Park students, faculty, and staff are to be commended for yet another prestigious designation. Through the consistent use and vigilant implementation of district programs, Park Elementary has outperformed other Title I schools in Georgia. This achievement is due to the unmatched dedication of all within our Park Family. It’s a true testament of why Park is the Place to Be,” said Allyson Douthit, Park Elementary principal.

