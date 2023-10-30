How to avoid sex offenders this Halloween, safely trick-or-treat in your area

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Thousands of children will be trick-or-treating tomorrow evening, but parents - there are other things to be aware of when it comes to making sure your Halloween is safe and successful.

Registered sex offenders could prey on young children and use this time to take advantage of kids, especially ones who don’t have a chaperone and there are hundreds in our area.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office, registered sex offenders may be looking for ways to lure children into their homes - taking advantage.

Over 600 sex offenders are registered in Muscogee County, and according to the sheriff’s office that is a large number considering the size of our area.

We spoke to a law enforcement officer who says parents should plan their trick or treat route to avoid areas where sex offenders are registered.

“The issue with the sex offenders in any given neighborhood, I think the parents should identify that and know the situation the type of neighborhood they are in, and what type of houses they are going to.”

You can visit this website to navigate your Halloween plan.

We put in our address at the station and did a one-mile radius, and discovered about 39 registered sex offenders. The website allows you to put in a 3-mile radius - and the number at the station goes up to over 300 sex offenders.

The website shows the registered sex offenders’ address, which allows you to skip a house or neighborhood altogether.

“You have sex offenders who are out there and if they are willing to take advantage, this is the time they are going to have children possibly coming to their door and it is a possibility these kids are not going to be chaperoned by a parents, or the parents may not be paying attention,” said Captain John Thomas. “So if they are going to victimize, this would be the perfect time of opportunity.”

The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office says they stay on top of making sure sex offenders remain registered and that it is clear where they live or work.

