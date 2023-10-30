Business Break
Lanes closed on I-85 southbound due to downed power lines in Auburn

Lane closure generic
Lane closure generic(MGN)
By Kelis McGhee
Published: Oct. 30, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Both southbound lanes on Interstate 85 between Exit 51 and Exit 57 are closed in Auburn due to downed power lines, according to Auburn Public Safety and Lee County Alabama Emergency Management Agency.

Only one lane heading northbound is open in the area.

Traffic is being rerouted at Exit 57 Bent Creek Road heading southbound.

According to Opelika Police Department, traffic is backed up to Exit 60 in Opelika.

Auburn Public Safety is encouraging drivers to avoid the area and use alternate routes to avoid delays.

